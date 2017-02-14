

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK consumer price inflation accelerated to a 31-month high and input prices surged the most since 2008 in January, as a weak pound pushed up imported prices.



Inflation rose to 1.8 percent, the highest since June 2014, from 1.6 percent in December, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday. Nonetheless, the rate was weaker than the expected 1.9 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent in January, offsetting December's 0.5 percent increase. This was the first fall in six months and matched economists' expectations.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, held steady at 1.6 percent in January.



The main contributors to the rise in inflation were fuel and food prices. On the other hand, upward pressures were partially offset by clothing and footwear prices.



The Bank of England has forecast inflation to rise to 2 percent in the first quarter of 2017, before reaching 2.7 percent in the same period next year.



Inflation looks set to breach the central bank's 2 percent target next month, Paul Hollingsworth, a UK economist at Capital Economics, said.



However, the economist does not think that the forthcoming rise will panic the monetary policy committee into hiking interest rates much earlier than markets expect.



Another report from ONS showed that input prices surged at the fastest pace since September 2008, as the sterling depreciation pushed up imported materials and fuel cost.



Input prices jumped 20.5 percent annually, following a 17 percent rise in December. Prices were forecast to grow 18.5 percent.



Meanwhile, the monthly growth in input prices eased to 1.7 percent from 2.7 percent, but stayed above the expected 1 percent.



Factory gate prices climbed 3.5 percent year-on-year in January. This was the seventh consecutive period of annual price increases after two years of falls and the largest growth since January 2012.



On month, output prices gained 0.6 percent versus the expected rate of 0.3 percent and December's 0.2 percent rise.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX