

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net profit was NT$8.38 billion. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company was NT$8.97 billion, with a basic earnings per share of NT$0.93.



Consolidated revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016 were NT$91.85 billion, up 6.8% from the previous quarter.



For the fiscal year of 2016, net profit was NT$6.61 billion. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company was NT$7.82 billion, with a basic earnings per share of NT$0.81.



consolidated revenues totaled NT$329.09 billion, a decrease of 8.7% year-over-year.



