mPerpetuo Introduces The World's Fastest Android Cold Boot

mPerpetuo showcases full Android booting from complete power off in under 2.5seconds

SAN JOSE, California, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --mPerpetuo Inc., a Bay Area company specializing in the design of imaging devices and their underlying technologies, is offering solutions that enable Android to boot fully, from a cold start, in under 2.5 seconds. Typically, Android devices take 45 or more seconds to boot on today's fastest platforms. In fact, most leading handsets take even longer than 90 seconds to boot. "mPerpetuo has been able to achieve this accelerated boot time without removing or disabling any functionality out of Android while maintaining Android's robustness," said Eugene Feinberg, mPerpetuo's co-founder and CTO. This patent-pending functionality can be implemented on any modern mobile processor such as ones offered by Qualcomm', MediaTek', HiSilicon' and Samsung'.

There are many consumer electronics (CE) applications that would benefit from near-instant Android or Linux booting. Currently, CE devices do not hibernate to overcome the problem of long wait time during boot-up. Enabling sub 3-second boot significantly reduces downtime and maximizes battery life. Consumers expect their IoT devices to instantly wake up, regardless of whether the device was not used for a long period of time or needed to be re-started.

About mPerpetuo : mPerpetuo Inc. (www.mperpetuo.com) is a well-funded start-up in the bay area, that has set out to solve real-world system challenges of designing image capture and display devices using vision, image processing, and real-time technologies. For more information and/or live demonstrations of mPerpetuo's portfolio, please contact at demo@mperpetuo.com.