Dalal Street Enters the Growth Investment Philosophy With Launch of Vriddhi - Growth

India's oldest and most trusted investment fortnightly Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has launched a new product, Vriddhi - Growth; envisions wealth creation for their investors on Darwin's philosophy of 'Survival of the fittest' with only one focus - 'Customer is the King'. The companies that are in a position to widen their moats every year and like chameleon can adapt to the changing environment of the economic jungle, will be our picks for the product.

The company's agility to understand the business environment, adapt to them and evolve new technologies to stay competitive will be under our watch list. The parameters that we will be using to recommend companies with long term growth prospects to our investors will be based on a mix of technical and fundamental analysis.

Vriddhi - Growth recommended with a holding period up to 3 years has interesting key features including monthly detailed report on provided stock via e-mail and SMS along with half yearly stock reviews assessing the performance of the company. Investors can also SIP in the recommendations as per their capital availability, so no worry about daily turbulence of the share market. http://www.dsij.in/vriddhi.aspx

On the new product launch, Rajesh V Padode, Managing Director of DSIJ Pvt Limited said, "We received a lot of enquiries from investors wanting a product with a longer holding period. Our research team put on their thinking caps and evolved this new product aptly based on growth investing. We believe this will provide further investment opportunities to our loyal investor friends."

About DSIJ

Starting off as a 12-page cyclostyled stapled booklet in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ), the flagship product of the company, soon began to be looked upon as the gospel of stock market investing. At a time when quality financial and guidance was rare, the company (DSIJ) pioneered many 'firsts' to cater to the fast growing investor base of India. Over the years, its primary publication and other products have helped investors create and protect their wealth in the most meaningful manner, guiding both new investors and the experienced ones, not to forget the established traders, to choose the right stocks, avoid pitfalls and reap the benefits of high tides in the vast ocean of equity investments. It is this vast experience, study and toughening during all kinds of scams and markets ups and downs that gives DSIJ an unbiased balanced insight about the several unfolding events without getting swayed by temporary and misleading populous excitement.

