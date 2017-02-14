Ultra-low Alpha Metal Market Estimated to Reach US$ 4.72 Mn by 2024: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, February 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled "Ultra-low Alpha Metals (ULA tin, ULA tin alloys, ULA lead alloys and ULA lead-free alloys) Market for Aviation, Automotive, Electronics, Medical, Telecommunication and Other End-user Industries - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016-2024." According to the report, the global ultra-low alpha metal market was valued at US$ 2.53 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to reach US$ 4.72 Mn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 7.30 % between 2016 and 2024.

Ultra-low alpha metals possess the alpha emission rate of 0.002 cph/cm2 (the unit cph/cm2 stands for counts per hour per centimeter square) or less. Alpha emission of a material can be defined as transformation or decaying of one atom into another with mass number reduced by four and atomic number reduced by two. The rate of alpha emission determines the grade of the metal as low alpha (<0.02 cph/cm2), ultra-low alpha (<0.002 cph/cm2), or super ultra-low alpha (<0.001 cph/cm2).

The ultra-low alpha metals products are segmented as follows: ULA tin, ULA tin alloys, ULA lead alloys and ULA lead-free alloys. ULA tin consists of tin alloys with the proportion of tin (Sn) being 99% or greater. ULA tin alloys consists of tin alloys with the proportion of tin (Sn) being less than or equal to 95% and other constituent metals being silver (Ag) and copper (Cu). ULA lead alloys consists of alloys with varying compositions of lead (Pb) and tin (Sn). ULA lead-free alloys consists of those alloys that do not contain lead (Pb) at all or contain lead in a very low proportion (0.1%).

The usage of certain hazardous substances in electric and electronic equipment is restricted by Restriction on Hazardous Substances (RoHS) Directive. In soldering applications, there is exponentially increasing use of alternate alloys over those containing lead. In soldering applications, it has been observed that, even with their comparatively expensive prices, alloys containing silver are preferred by numerous manufacturers. This is because they provide better process results. These are some of the factors boosting the use of lead-free alloys in soldering applications.

Ultra-low alpha metals are mainly utilized in soldering fabrication in the flip chip technology sector (such as copper pillar solder caps and solder microspheres requiring in 3-D wafer-level chip packages and advanced flip chip). They are also used in plating, bumping, PCBs, semiconductor packaging, and circuit boards. These components are required in different industries including electronics, medical, aviation, automotive, and telecommunication.

Primary consumers of ultra-low alpha metals are those that provide assembly applications that require soldering. Demand for ULA metals is common in end-user industry applications where consistent quality of solders is required for zero defect wave soldering. Hence, the demand (i.e. ULA metal required in an application) is determined by consumer requirements. This may act as a restraint for the overall market, since the consumption of ultra-low alpha metals is directly proportional to the consumer demand.

Major players in the ultra-low alpha metal market include Indium Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Pure Technologies, and Alpha Assembly Solutions.

The global ultra-low alpha metal market has been segmented as follows:

Ultra-low Alpha Metal Market - Product Analysis

ULA Tin

ULA Tin Alloys

ULA Lead Alloys

ULA Lead-free Alloys

Ultra-low Alpha Metal Market - End-user Industry Analysis

Aviation

Automotive

Electronics

Medical

Telecommunication

Others

Ultra-low Alpha Metal Market - Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

