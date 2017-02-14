sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 14.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.02.2017 | 13:31
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 14

The Net Asset Values per share (at bid-market values) of Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC and PEWT Securities 2020 PLC at close of business on 13 February 2017 calculated in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company are as follows:

Premier Energy and Water Trust PLCOrdinary Shares - ex income185.83p
Premier Energy and Water Trust PLCOrdinary Shares - cum income192.34p
PEWT Securities 2020 PLCZero Dividend Preference Shares
- accrued capital entitlement
105.35p

The above Net Asset Value has been calculated based on the number of shares in issue as at the above date, being 18,088,480 Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC Ordinary Shares and 24,073,337 PEWT Securities 2020 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares.

Total assets less current liabilities as at the above date were £60.2 million. This amount excludes the liability for the repayment of PEWT Securities 2020 PLC Zero Dividend Preference Shares on their final redemption date of 30 November 2020. The portfolio has been valued using bid prices.

Net asset attributable to holders of Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC Ordinary Shares at the above date were £34.8 million.


© 2017 PR Newswire