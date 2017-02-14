

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The testimony of Federal Chair Janet Yellen is the highlight of the day. The market is closely watching whether she will give cue for rate hikes, as the next FOMC meeting is scheduled for next month. Asian shares closed lower, while European shares are trading higher. Early trading of U.S. Futures index points to a lower opening for Wall Street.



As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 7 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 1.00 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 0.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday. The major averages ended the day firmly in positive territory but off their highs of the session. The Dow advanced 142.79 points or 0.7 percent to 20,412.16; the Nasdaq rose 29.83 points or 0.5 percent to 5,736.96; and the S&P 500 climbed 12.15 points or 0.5 percent to 2,328.15.



On the economic front, the small business optimism index for January will be released at 6.00 am ET. The economists were looking for a consensus of $104.5 million, slightly down from $105.8 million last month.



The Producer Price Index or PPI of the Bureau of Labor Statistics for January is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.3 percent, unchanged from the previous month.



Redbook data for the week, a measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be released at 8.55 am ET. In the previous week, the store sales grew 0.7 percent.



Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will give her semiannual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee at 10.00 am ET.



Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker will speak at the University of Delaware 2017 Economic Forecast conference in Newark, Del., with media & audience Q&A at 8.50 am ET.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart will speak at Huntsville Rotary Club regarding crisis, recession, and recovery in Huntsville, Ala., with media and audience Q&A at 12.50 pm ET.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a panel discussion at the Greater Houston Port Bureau luncheon in Houston, Texas, followed by media Q&A at 1.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, Nova Measuring Instrument Ltd. (NVMI) Tuesday reported a surge in the fourth-quarter net income to $8.364 million from $5.161 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings increased to $0.30, from $0.19 last year. Revenue was reported at $50.212 million, compared to $40.022 million a year ago.



Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp. said its fourth-quarter net loss slightly reduced to NT$3.1 billion or NT$3.77 per share, from last year's loss of NT$3.4 billion or NT$4.10 per share. Operating loss was NT$3.6 billion, compared to a year-ago loss of NT$4.1 billion.



Revenues slid to NT$22.2 billion from NT$25.7 billion a year ago.



Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDTI) announced a definitive agreement to acquire GigPeak, Inc. (GIG) for total cash consideration of $3.08 per share, or approximately $250 million in cash. As per the merger agreement, IDT will commence a tender offer to acquire GigPeak.



Asian stocks closed broadly lower. Chinese shares ended flat after data showed China's consumer price inflation accelerated to a 32-month high in January and producer prices climbed at the fastest pace since 2011, reinforcing market expectations the central bank will continue with monetary-tightening policies. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed 1.09 points or 0.03 percent higher at 3,217.93. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed down 7.97 points or 0.03 percent at 23,703.01.



Japanese shares ended in the red. The Nikkei average tumbled 220.17 points or 1.13 percent to 19,238.98 while the broader Topix index closed 0.97 percent lower at 1,539.12.



Australian shares snapped a five-day winning streak as banks gave up early gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 5.50 points or 0.10 percent to 5,755.20, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed down 2 points or 0.03 percent at 5,810.90.



European shares are trading broadly higher. CAC 40 of France is declining 2.27 points or 0.05 percent. Germany's DAX is climbing 7.20 points or 0.07 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is adding 11.54 points or 0.16 percent. Swiss Market Index is falling 28.17 points or 0.33 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX