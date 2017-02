Azure Power is showing signs of a strong year, where it has taken advantage of falling project costs per megawatt to win several new projects and post a major increase in revenues.

The company's latest financial results for Q3 fiscal 2017 - up to December 31st 2016 show a strong performance, with EBITDA rising to INR 696.4 million (US$10.3 millon), a 49% increase ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...