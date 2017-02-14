

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) said that it is budgeting planned total capital expenditures, including capitalized interest, in the range of $1.9 billion - $2.5 billion in 2017, compared to total capital expenditures of approximately $1.65 - $1.75 billion in 2016, excluding 2016 proved property acquisitions and the repurchase of volumetric production payment (VPP) transactions.



The company is narrowing its range of projected capital as it gains confidence in market conditions supporting a return to projected production growth in the second half of the year. The company is targeting total production of 194 - 205 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in 2017, or average daily production of 532 - 562 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (mboe), representing a decline of 3% to modest growth of 2% compared to 2016, after adjusting for asset sales. Of the 2017 projected total production, approximately 33 - 35 mmboe is estimated to be crude oil, 18 - 20 mmboe is estimated to be natural gas liquids and 860 - 900 billion cubic feet is estimated to be natural gas.



Chesapeake plans to operate an average of approximately 17 rigs in 2017, an increase from an average of 10 rigs in 2016. The company intends to spud and place on production approximately 400 and 450 gross operated wells in 2017, respectively, compared to 213 and 428 wells in 2016, respectively.



