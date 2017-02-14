Nasdaq Nordic is pleased to invite you to our forum for presentation and discussions about coming products, updates, and changes that may have technical impact to market participants.



The seminar is targeted primarily at IT and business development personnel involved in transaction services towards Nasdaq Nordic, the main objective is to inform about current initiatives and upcoming products and services and discuss their technical impact. This time we also welcome personnel involved in MiFID II operational readiness activities.



Presenters will be business analysts, product specialists as well as technical account managers.



Identical forums will be held in Stockholm, Copenhagen and in London. For our Helsinki and Oslo customers, please mail us for individual meetings.



Please note: The focus for this IT Forum will be on the MiFID II technical and operational implementation project. Business related changes will be presented in a separate MiFID II seminar later in Q2 2017.



Agenda:



-- Introduction and general updates -- Updates from



a. Cash Equity (INET)



b. Genium INET



i. Fixed Income



ii. Equity Derivatives



iii. Commodities



iv. Q-Port , the CW2 replacement



c. Market Data (GCF/ITCH)



-- MiFID II



a. Implementation status



b. Operational Member Readiness for MiFID II



i. Member portal



ii. Order record Keeping



iii. Member and ISV Certification



-- Client Questionnaire management and support structure



Dates and venues:



The forums will be held in English.



Copenhagen



Date: Tuesday March 7, 2017



Time: 14:00-16:00 local time



Location: Nasdaq Copenhagen office, Nikolaj Plads 6, Copenhagen



Stockholm



Date: Friday March 10, 2017



Time: 11:30-13:30 local time (lunch wraps will be served)



Location: Nasdaq Stockholm office, Tullvaktsvägen 15, Frihamnen



London



Date: Thursday March 16, 2017



Time: 13:30-15:30 local time



Location: Nasdaq London office, 25 Basinghall St, London EC2V 5HA



Registration:



Please register by March 3, 2017 with Technicalrelations@nasdaq.com



For customers who are not able to attend and are requesting individual meetings, please contact: technicalrelations@nasdaq.com.



Looking forward to meeting you all at the events.



Best regards,



Per Fröling



Head of Technical relations



Per.froling@nasdaq.com



+46 8 405 6434



Nasdaq Nordic



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=614916