This report covers all pre-paid and post-paid consumer bundles/plans offered by the top Mobile Networks in Germany including:

Ayyildiz

Base

E-Plus

Lebara Mobile

Lyca Mobile

O2

T-Mobil

Vodafone Germany

You will receive 1,000s of up-to-date data-points delivered in Excel and presented in tabular format for each bundle/plan including (where applicable):

Bundle Name

Bundle Price

Allowances:

-- Number of National Minutes (on-net and off-net)

-- Number of SMS

-- Data

Out of Bundle Rates

Validity period

Minimum contract period

Data speeds (e.g. 4G)

Applicable Add-Ons

Any special offers or discounts

Any other terms and restrictions

