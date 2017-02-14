Jacobs to provide engineering and environmental consultancy support until 2020

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has been selected by Thames Water Utilities Limited in the United Kingdom to provide engineering and environmental consultancy services for the remainder of its existing Asset Management Program (AMP6) operating until 2020. The framework also has options to extend to the end of AMP8 in 2030.

Under the framework agreement, Jacobs' engineering scope extends across all asset areas and includes identifying, defining and validating needs; providing feasibility studies; identifying operational and delivery efficiencies; preliminary and detailed design; and project management across all engineering disciplines.

The environmental scope includes strategic planning for drought and water resources management; outcomes and performance commitments measurement and optimization; odour and environmental impact assessments; ecological surveys; flow monitoring; water quality sampling; and project management. Both areas of work include providing support to Thames Water as it interfaces with regulators and stakeholders.

"We are delighted to be supporting Thames Water with their priorities for enhancing service to customers, underpinned by responsible environmental management," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Buildings and Infrastructure Bob Duff. "We are well positioned to leverage our global water resources expertise to help deliver sustainable, pragmatic solutions, particularly as Thames Water moves towards future planning cycles."

Thames Water is the UK's largest water and wastewater services provider, supplying around 2,600 million liters of drinking water a day, and serving 15 million wastewater customers across London and the Thames Valley. An investment of £4 billion ($5 billion) between 2015 and 2020 is planned across its asset base to improve customer service.

Jacobs provides professional services to its clients' water, wastewater, and flood control challenges across the world. Support ranges from advice on regulatory requirements, energy and utility master planning, water and waste treatment, reuse and networks, irrigation, dams and reservoirs, and more.

Jacobs is one of the world's largest and most diverse providers of full-spectrum technical, professional and construction services for industrial, commercial and government organizations globally. The company employs 54,000 people and operates in more than 25 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com.

