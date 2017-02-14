Regulatory News:

Since 2012, General Motors and PSA Group (Paris:UG) have been implementing an Alliance covering, to date, three projects in Europe and generating substantial synergies for the two groups.

Within this framework, General Motors and PSA Group regularly examine additional expansion and cooperation possibilities, as well. PSA Group confirms that, together with General Motors, it is exploring numerous strategic initiatives aiming at improving its profitability and operational efficiency, including a potential acquisition of Opel.

There can be no assurance that an agreement will be reached.

Pursuant to the commission implementing regulation (EU) 2016/1055 of 29 June 2016 laying down implementing technical standards with regard to the technical means for appropriate public disclosure of inside information and for delaying the public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, this press release may contain inside information and has been sent to the authorized broadcaster of PSA on 14 February 2017 at 13:20 CET.

