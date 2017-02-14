

WILSONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $71.88 million, or $0.52 per share. This was up from $69.62 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $474.74 million. This was up from $437.65 million last year.



Flir Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $71.88 Mln. vs. $69.62 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.52 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.0% -Revenue (Q4): $474.74 Mln vs. $437.65 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.81 - $1.91 Full year revenue guidance: $1.78 - $1.83 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX