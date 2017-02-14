BOULDER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- DynaEnergetics today announced a general price increase effective on all orders shipped in the Americas on or after March 1, 2017, or as soon as current contractual agreements allow. The adjustments address increased material, logistics and service costs.

The price increases, which are applicable to all products, vary by product line and generally range from up to 15% for perforating hardware to 5% for energetics. DynaEnergetics account managers will contact customers during coming weeks to discuss the specific price adjustments and implementation details.

Frank Preiss, vice president and general manager - Americas, said DynaEnergetics remains committed to investing in quality and innovation while also improving operational efficiencies that ensure price increases are kept to a minimum. "We also are highly focused on maximizing the performance of our advanced perforating products and systems, which enhance the competitiveness of our customers in their respective markets."

About DynaEnergetics

DynaEnergetics designs, manufactures and supplies comprehensive perforating and well completion systems for the global oil and gas industry. The business' products are designed to enhance productivity, operational efficiency and safety in conventional and unconventional oil and gas wells. Continuous investments in quality, service and innovation keep DynaEnergetics and its customers at the forefront of the perforating and well completion sectors. DynaEnergetics is a business of publicly traded DMC Global Inc., which trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "BOOM."

Contact:

Frank Preiss

Vice President and General Manager, Americas

DynaEnergetics

1.720.899.0542

Email Contact



