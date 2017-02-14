SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Automation Anywhere, the global leader in enterprise robotic process automation (RPA), today announced they have been named a "Leader" in the February 2017 report, "The Forrester Wave': Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2017" by Forrester Research, Inc.

Forrester counts 38 RPA product vendors, but there are even more -- over 50 and counting -- professional service firms that deliver RPA. Among these, Automation Anywhere was the only vendor evaluated on more than one product offering and named as a leader in RPA. To assess the state of the RPA market, Forrester evaluated the strengths and weaknesses of top RPA vendors against a set of 28 criteria that were grouped into three high-level buckets: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence.

Automation Anywhere received the top scores in Current Offering and Market Presence, and scored highest in installed base, breadth of use case, and bot development and core functions.

According to the report, "Automation Anywhere (AA) delivers an enterprise-grade digital workforce platform." The company "has the largest trained ecosystem, approaching 10,000 certified RPA implementers globally with over 150 in R&D and is the largest RPA provider from a revenue standpoint." The report also stated that Automation Anywhere "is often selected for overall ease, duration, and cost of deployment."

Over 500 enterprise customers worldwide use Automation Anywhere's Digital Workforce platform comprised of RPA, cognitive technologies and analytics.

"Since the company was founded almost a decade ago, we have seen the global adoption of our Digital Workforce platform explode and we are proud to be recognized as a leader in RPA," said Mihir Shukla, CEO at Automation Anywhere. "We believe this recognition from Forrester reflects the success our customers' are realizing by automating hundreds of processes inside their organizations, leading to significant process improvement and increased ROI."

To view a full version of the report, visit: https://www.automationanywhere.com/analystreport.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere delivers the most comprehensive enterprise-grade RPA platform with built-in cognitive solutions and analytics. Over 500 of the world's largest brands use the platform to manage and scale their business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Based on the belief that people who have more time to create, think and discover build great companies, Automation Anywhere has provided the world's best RPA and cognitive technology to leading financial services, BPO, healthcare, technology and insurance companies across more than 90 countries for over a decade. For additional information visit www.automationanywhere.com.

