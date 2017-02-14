Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Spain Mobile Networks Smartphones and Mobile Devices Portfolio Daily Pricing Report" report to their offering.

This report provides a real-time view on the Smartphones and Mobile Device Portfolio offered by the top Mobile Networks and MVNOs in Spain including:

Jazztel

Lebara Mobile

Lyca Mobile

Movistar

Orange

Vodafone

Yoigo

This product is part of our real-time series, delivered within one working day of purchase and updated within one hour of delivery.

You will receive up-to-date details covering all mobile devices offered including smartphones, feature phones, tablets and hotspots.

The report is delivered in Excel and presented in tabular format including (where applicable):

Phone make and model

One-time price

Monthly price

Minimum contract period

Any combinations available e.g. colour and memory size

Other add-ons offered such as insurance/device protection

Any special offers or discounts

All Smartphones and Mobile Devices for both pre-paid and post-paid consumer plans are covered, including latest iPhone and Samsung pricing.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rsfdkv/spain_mobile

