Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Spain Mobile Networks Smartphones and Mobile Devices Portfolio Daily Pricing Report" report to their offering.
This report provides a real-time view on the Smartphones and Mobile Device Portfolio offered by the top Mobile Networks and MVNOs in Spain including:
Jazztel
Lebara Mobile
Lyca Mobile
Movistar
Orange
Vodafone
Yoigo
This product is part of our real-time series, delivered within one working day of purchase and updated within one hour of delivery.
You will receive up-to-date details covering all mobile devices offered including smartphones, feature phones, tablets and hotspots.
The report is delivered in Excel and presented in tabular format including (where applicable):
Phone make and model
One-time price
Monthly price
Minimum contract period
Any combinations available e.g. colour and memory size
Other add-ons offered such as insurance/device protection
Any special offers or discounts
All Smartphones and Mobile Devices for both pre-paid and post-paid consumer plans are covered, including latest iPhone and Samsung pricing.
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rsfdkv/spain_mobile
