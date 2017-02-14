Supermicro Launches BigTwin' -- The Industry's Highest Performing Twin Multi-node System Supporting The Full Range of CPUs, Maximum Memory and All-Flash NVMe

First and Only 2U Multi-Node Systems supporting 205 watt dual-Xeon Processors, 24 DIMMs per node, and 24 All-Flash NVMe

SAN JOSE, California, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in compute, storage and networking technologies including green computing, has announced the fifth generation of its Twin family, the new BigTwin' server architecture.

The Supermicro® BigTwin' is a breakthrough multi-node server system with a multitude of innovations and industry firsts. BigTwin' supports maximum system performance and efficiency by delivering 30% better thermal capacity in a compact 2U form-factor enabling solutions with the highest performance processor, memory, storage and I/O. Continuing Supermicro's NVMe leadership the BigTwin is the first All-Flash NVMe multi-node system. BigTwin doubles the I/O capacity with three PCI-e 3.0 x16 I/O options and provides added flexibility with more than 10 networking options including 1GbE, 10G, 25G, 100G, and InfiniBand with its industry leading SIOM modular interconnect. Each node can support current and next generation dual Intel Xeon processors with up to 3TB of memory, 24 drives of All-Flash NVMe, Hybrid NVMe/SATA/SAS, SSD and HDD, and two m.2 NVMe/SATA drives per node. Extending the industry's largest portfolio of server and storage systems, the BigTwin is ideal for customers looking to create a simple to deploy and manage blazing fast high-density compute infrastructure. This new system is targeted for cloud, big data, enterprise, hyper-converged and IoT workloads that demand maximum performance, efficiency and flexibility.

"Exceeding our customers' computing performance and efficiency demands has been our hallmark and our new BigTwin server is no exception. As our fifth generation Twin platform, BigTwin optimizes multi-node server density with maximum performance per watt, per square foot and per dollar with support for free-air cooled data centers," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "BigTwin is also the first and only multi-node system that supports up to 205-watt Xeon CPUs, a full 24 DIMMs of memory per node and 24 All-Flash NVMe drives ensuring that this architecture is optimized for today and future proofed for the next generation of technology advancements, including next generation Intel Skylake processors."

BigTwin is a 2U server configuration that supports four compute nodes. Each node supports all of the following: 24 DIMMs of ECC DDR4-2400MHz and higher for up to 3TB of memory; flexible networking with SIOM add-on cards with quad/dual 1GbE, quad/dual 10GbE/10G SFP+, dual 25G, 100G, FDR or EDR InfiniBand options; 24 hot-swap 2.5" NVMe / SAS3 / SATA3 drives; two PCI-E 3.0 x16 slots; M.2 and SATADOM; and dual Intel® Xeon® processor E5-2600 v4/v3 product families up to 145W; Supermicro's PowerStick fully redundant high-efficiency power supplies (2200W, 2600W); and support for free-air cooled datacenters. Sold as a complete system for highest product quality, delivery, and performance, the BigTwin is supported by Supermicro IPMI software and Global Services and is optimized for HPC, data center, cloud and enterprise environments.

For more information on BigTwin servers, please visit www.supermicro.com/BigTwin.

Other products in the Supermicro Twin Family include:

FatTwin' is a high-density 8/4/2 hot-plug node SuperServer® system available with a variety of memory capacities, HDD technologies, PCI alternatives, networking capabilities, and GPU support options.

The 1U TwinPro' hot-swap dual node family of SuperServer® systems offers the very best solution for customers who need high compute density with redundancy for high availability applications. With dual DP compute nodes accessing up to 2TB of memory, the system provides the highest levels of performance in a 1U form factor. The 1U TwinPro also offers improved serviceability with compute nodes that are cable-less and easy for technical staff to access. These benefits are enhanced with the most advanced networking and storage features, including 1G / 10G Ethernet or 56G InfiniBand, and 4x 2.5" SAS 3.0 (12Gbps) drive bays per node. Availability is significantly enhanced with redundant high-efficiency Titanium Level compact power supplies.

The 2U TwinPro' and 2U TwinPro2' provide up to 2TB of DDR4 up to 2400MHz 3DS LRDIMM memory in 16 DIMM slots; PCI-E 3.0 x16, PCI-E 3.0 x8 LP (2U TwinPro') for add-on card solutions such as PCI-E SSD, dual 10GbE with SFP+, or GPU/Xeon Phi; 10GBase-T, InfiniBand, or Gigabit Ethernet networking options; up to 4 NVMe and 8 SAS3 (12Gbps) 2.5" hot-swap HDDs per node; co-processor support (2U TwinPro'); IPMI 2.0 + KVM with dedicated LAN; SATA DOM power connector; and redundant Titanium Level power supplies.

power connector; and redundant Titanium Level power supplies. The 2U Twin2 ® extends Supermicro's innovative Twin architecture with hot-swappable compute nodes in space-efficient form factors to facilitate ease of maintenance, reduce/eliminate down time, while saving power and space by sharing the same chassis and power supplies. The 2U Twin2 ® model is optimized for space efficiency and performance-per-watt, featuring four hot-swappable compute nodes in a 2U form factor, each with up to six hot-swap 2.5" SAS2/SATA3 drive bays.

extends Supermicro's innovative Twin architecture with hot-swappable compute nodes in space-efficient form factors to facilitate ease of maintenance, reduce/eliminate down time, while saving power and space by sharing the same chassis and power supplies. The 2U Twin2 model is optimized for space efficiency and performance-per-watt, featuring four hot-swappable compute nodes in a 2U form factor, each with up to six hot-swap 2.5" SAS2/SATA3 drive bays. The cost-effective 1U/2U Twin' save power and space by sharing the same chassis and power supplies. The 2U Twin' model features two hot-swappable compute nodes in a 2U form factor to provide an industry leading six hot-swap 3.5" SAS2/SATA3 drive bays for greater storage capacity per 1U compute node.

For more information on Supermicro's complete range of high-performance, high-efficiency Server, Storage and Networking solutions, please visit www.supermicro.com.

Follow Supermicro on Facebook and Twitter to receive their latest news and announcements.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)

Supermicro® (NASDAQ: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, BigTwin, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Intel and Xeon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-A

Logo -http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467589/BigTwin_Server_From_Supermicro.jpg