Kobre & Kim Strengthens Conflict-Free International Insolvency Disputes Team

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Global disputes and investigations firm Kobre & Kim bolsters its international insolvency capabilities with the addition of bankruptcy lawyer D. Farrington Yates in New York. Mr. Yates was co-chair of the U.S. restructuring, insolvency and bankruptcy practice at Dentons.

Mr. Yates joins the firm's Bankruptcy & Debtor-Creditor Disputes team, bringing his extensive knowledge of cross-border, corporate insolvency actions. His practice focuses on guiding non-U.S. clients through high-value U.S. Chapter 11 proceedings and representing non-U.S. insolvencies in pursuing recoveries in the U.S. through Chapter 15 proceedings.

Co-founder Michael Kim noted that Mr. Yates will reinforce the firm's strength in multijurisdictional insolvency disputes: "One of our firm's core strengths is handling matters relating to fraud and asset recovery. Many of these matters involve international insolvency issues, and Farrington's addition is a key part of our strategy to expand our team working in this complex area."

The firm's Bankruptcy & Debtor-Creditor Disputes group currently serves as special litigation counsel and international asset recovery counsel in insolvencies originating from various jurisdictions, including Brazil, Cayman Islands, Hong Kong, Delaware, New York and Spain. The team's representations include clawback actions, priority contests, intercreditor disputes, and investigating and recovering assets of insolvent entities, often in simultaneous legal proceedings in multiple countries.

"I have built my practice as an adviser to entities worldwide involved in complex and contested cross-border insolvency proceedings," Mr. Yates said. "I am excited to join a unique firm that offers integrated investigation and insolvency disputes capabilities in key jurisdictions throughout the world."

About Kobre & Kim

Kobre & Kim is a conflict-free global law firm focused exclusively on disputes and investigations. The ability to litigate against virtually anyone or any financial institution ideally positions Kobre & Kim to aggressively pursue insolvency disputes through litigation. The firm also acts as special litigation counsel with other law firms to help them enhance their existing client relationships.

The firm leverages the skill and experience of English solicitors and barristers (including three English Queen's Counsel), Hong Kong solicitors, offshore lawyers and U.S. trial lawyers (including more than a dozen former U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawyers) in an integrated advocacy team. The firm litigates and arbitrates in the world's leading jurisdictions for complex insolvency, financial and commercial disputes, as well as in matters relating to government enforcement, regulatory investigations, judgment enforcement and intellectual property litigation.

