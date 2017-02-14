VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- Vinergy Resources Ltd. ("Vinergy" or the "Company")(CSE: VIN)(CSE: VIN.CN)(OTCQB: VNNYF) in conjunction with its proposed acquisition of MJ Biopharma (announced December 14, 2016) is pleased to announce a major breakthrough while conducting research and development on oral cannabinoid complex (Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Cannabidiol (CBD), Cannabinol (CBN) and Terpenes) delivery strips and controlled time release capsule technology. This novel approach will be the basis for several products where water or saliva is the catalyst used to activate the carrier for delivery and absorption of the cannabinoid complex into the body.

This unique approach forms the basis for a fundamentally new technology and product category. The technology is called "BURST" due to its incredibly fast action and ability to enhance the body's absorption of various medicinal ingredients contained in the Company's products. The BURST system is built on natural botanical polymers delivering specially processed high purity cannabinoid complexes. The unique system for cannabinoid activation maintains the natural balance of THC, CBD, CBN and terpenes while preserving the maximum therapeutic effect and potentially delivering it to the body faster than any currently available delivery method. The patent pending technology allows for a more complete palatable drug delivery system that is effective and enhances the patient or user experience while intensifying flavour.

"This is a great breakthrough for us and the product line we have planned. The technology can also be utilized in our time release capsules which of course will have a slower absorption rate. We think time release capsules are extremely important as they help bridge the gap in terms of familiarity with many patients who want to switch from synthetic drugs to a natural product as a way to reduce side effects and drug," said Mr. Kent Deuters, CEO of MJ Biopharma. "We look forward to providing additional updates in the coming weeks," added Mr. Deuters.

The Hemp Business Journal estimates the total U.S. CBD market will grow to $2.1 billion in consumer sales by 2020.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Vinergy Resources Ltd.

Glen Macdonald, Director

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. By its very nature, such forward-looking information requires the Company to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. Information pertaining to the Target has been provided by the Target.

Contacts:

Vinergy Resources Ltd.

Glen Macdonald

Director

investors@vinergyresources.com



