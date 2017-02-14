MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation") will announce its 2016 fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results on March 1st, 2017. A conference call will be held on the same day at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-647-788-4922 or 1-877-223-4471 (toll-free).

A presentation of the fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 highlights and results will be available on the same day at www.wsp-pb.com in the Investor section, under Presentations & Events.

A replay of the call will be available until March 11, 2017. The telephone numbers to access the replay of the call are 1-416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367 (toll-free), access code 40918902. The replay of the conference call will also be available in the Investor section of the WSP website under Presentations & Events, in the days following the event.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the world's leading professional services firms, WSP provides technical expertise and strategic advice to clients in the Property & Buildings, Transportation & Infrastructure, Environment, Industrial, Resources (including Mining and Oil & Gas) and Power & Energy sectors. WSP also offers highly specialised services in project delivery and strategic consulting. Its experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, surveyors and environmental specialists, as well as other design, program and construction management professionals. With approximately 36,500 people in 500 offices across 40 countries, WSP is well positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects under its WSP and WSP - Parsons Brinckerhoff brands. www.wsp-pb.com

