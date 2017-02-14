TSLA Stock Touches Record High MondayTesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has been on an upward trajectory since it announced its fourth quarter deliveries. Although it missed the target by a whisker, the sentiments have been quite bullish over the launch of Model 3 later this year. Tesla stock jumped by more than 4% and closed at $280.60.On Monday, Elon Musk launched his company's electric vehicles in the United Arab Emirates. This market expansion is good for Tesla Inc and TSLA stock as the Middle East is expected to be a big market for the company's luxury.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...