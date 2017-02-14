Kalevala Gin Uses Smartphone-Readable NFC SpeedTap™ Tags and Cloud-Based Software to Enable Direct Interactions with Consumers

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") (OSE:THIN.OL), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing solutions using printed electronics, today announced Northern Lights Spirits Ltd. ("NLS") as a new customer. On February 14, NLS a Finland-based distiller of handcrafted gin and vodka will begin distributing "smart" bottles of its premium Kalevala Gin. The bottles will feature Thinfilm's NFC SpeedTap™ tags, which combine with cloud-based software to enable remote tag management, custom content delivery, and detailed analytics and reporting.

Each SpeedTap tag is uniquely identifiable and virtually impossible to clone, and can be read with the simple tap of an NFC-enabled smartphone or device. Once tapped, tags wirelessly communicate with Thinfilm's cloud-based software platform, creating a powerful one-to-one mobile marketing platform from which brands can connect directly with consumers.

As a result, marketers are able to instantly deliver authentication messages, brand stories, promotional offers, product news, and other relevant content.

"We've spent years creating what we believe to be one of the finest gins in the world, and sharing that unique Kalevala story with gin enthusiasts is very important to us," said Moritz Wüstenberg, Managing Director for NLS. "Thinfilm's NFC solutions now provide an effective means to do that, and we feel it will contribute significantly to consumer loyalty and the overall popularity of Kalevala Gin."

Kalevala Gin was awarded a silver medal at both the 2015 and 2016 International Wine Spirit Competition (IWSC). NLS currently exports Kalevala Gin to the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Denmark, Austria, and Canada, where it is sold through a collection of regional distributors and retail outlets.

"As competition continues to heat up in the craft spirit market, many forward-thinking companies are leveraging smart-packing technology to connect with consumers and create unique brand experiences," said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm. "We're excited to begin this relationship with Northern Lights Spirits, and are enthusiastic about the role our NFC Solutions can play in helping to grow the Kalevala Gin brand."

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is a leader in NFC smart packaging solutions using printed electronics technology. The first to commercialize printed, rewritable memory, the Company today creates printed tags, labels and systems that include memory, sensing, display, and wireless communication all at a cost-per-function unmatched by conventional electronic technologies. Thinfilm's roadmap integrates technology from a strong and growing ecosystem of partners to bring intelligence to everyday items and effectively extend the traditional boundaries of the Internet of Things.

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") is a publicly listed Norwegian company with headquarters in Oslo, Norway; product development and production in Linköping, Sweden; product development, production, and business development in San Jose, California, USA; and sales offices in the United States, Hong Kong, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.thinfilm.no.

About Northern Lights Spirits Ltd.

Northern Lights Spirits is a craft distillery producing gin and vodka under the Kalevala brand. Our organic spirits are produced in small batches among the pure nature of North-Karelia in easternmost Finland. The Finnish national epic, The Kalevala, is the cradle of inspiration for the creation of our Kalevala Gin and Kalevala Vodka. As in the epic, the story of our products revolves around the mystical Sampo that created happiness, wealth and wonders. For centuries, the Kitee region has been (in)famous for producing spirits and our long-term ambition is to honour the regional tradition of distilling unique products. As such, Kalevala Gin and Kalevala Vodka have been developed to delicious perfection.

