United States 3D Printing Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021 By Printer Type, Material, Process, Technology, Software & End Use Industry - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "US 3D Printing Market By Printer Type (Personal & Industrial), By Material, By Process, By Technology (Stereolithography, Fuse Deposition Modelling, etc.), By Software, By End Use Industry, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

The 3D printing market in the United States is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 41% during 2016-2021

On the basis of product type, the market of 3D printing in the country is broadly segmented into three categories, namely, Printer, Material and Software. Printer dominated the country's 3D printing market in 2015.

United States 3D printing market has shown ubiquitous growth over the last few years on account of technological developments, not only in terms of printing technology but also in printing material variety and quality. Moreover, growing demand for 3D printed products from various verticals such as manufacturing, defense, education, healthcare, aerospace, consumer electronics, automotive, etc. is further propelling the growth of United States 3D printing industry.

Furthermore, low cost of manufacturing products along with high customization and reduced raw material wastage are motivating the consumers to opt for 3D printers all across the country. Easy availability of low-cost 3D printers along with anticipated decline in Average Selling Prices (ASPs) are expected to positively influence the United States 3D printing market over the next five years.

The segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well owing to its usage and involvement during each and every step of textile processing. Few of the leading players operating in United States 3D printing market include Stratasys, 3D Systems, EnvisionTEC and ExOne, among others.

United States 3D Printing Market Size, Share & Forecast

3D Printing Market Size, Share & Forecast Segmental Analysis - By Component Type (Printer {Personal 3D Printer Vs. Industrial 3D Printer}, Material {Metal, Plastics, Ceramics & Others} and Software {Design, Inspection, Printer & Scanning}), By Technology (Stereolithography (SLA), Laser Sintering (LS), Digital Light Processing (DLP), Laser Metal Deposition (LMD), Fuse Deposition Modeling (FDM), Electronic Beam Modeling (EBM) & Others), By Process (Powder Bed Fusion, Binder Jetting, Material Jetting, Direct Energy Deposition, Material Extrusion, Vat Photopolymerization & Sheet Lamination), By End Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Education, Consumer Electronics & Others), By Region

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Increasing Role of 3D Printing in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Products

Growth in Demand for 3D Printing from Automotive and Industrial Manufacturing

Growing Trend of Customized Healthcare Products

Cost Efficiency: One of the Important Driving Factors for 3D Printing in Aerospace Industry

3D Printed Wearable Devices

3D Systems Corporation

AREVO, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

EOS of North America , Inc

, Inc EnvisionTEC, Inc.

HP Inc.

Optomec Inc.

Sciaky, Inc.

Stratasys Ltd.

The ExOne Company

