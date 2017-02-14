India Calcium Carbonate Market Study, 2011-2025 - Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Vs. Activated Calcium Carbonate - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Calcium Carbonate Market Study, 2011-2025" report to their offering.

According to India Calcium Carbonate Market Study, 2011-2025, report studies the market size and share of various segments and sub-segments of calcium carbonate market in India during 2011-2025. In the study, the market has been categorized into two broader that include Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) and Activated Calcium Carbonate (ACC).

The market dynamics section of the report elaborates the factors that are driving the market as well as the challenges inhibiting growth. The research study also includes insights of the key market trends, a detailed analysis of the changing competitive landscape, and revenue forecasts for each segment and sub-segment. In addition, report also provides customers analysis including current suppliers, procurement prices & quantity being purchased annually.

All this information is provided to assist the established market players and new entrants in taking their strategic decisions, thereby aiding them in strengthening their market position in a highly competitive calcium carbonate market in India.

India Calcium Carbonate Market Study, 2011-2025 report elaborates the following aspects of calcium carbonate market in India:

- India Calcium Carbonate Market Size, Share & Forecast - Segmental Analysis - By Type (Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Vs. Activated Calcium Carbonate), By Application (PVC, Rubber, Cosmetics & Others), By Region - Market Attractiveness Index Analysis - Competitive Landscape - Leading Customer Analysis

