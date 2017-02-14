European Mattresses Market Report 2017: Analysis and Forecasts 2007-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the EU market for Mattresses. It presents the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry. The report shows the sales data, allowing you to identify the key drivers and restraints. You can find here a strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market will be transformed in the medium term. Profiles of the leading companies and brands are also included.

Product coverage:

Mattresses of cellular rubber or plastics (whether with a metal frame or not, whether covered or not) and other mattresses with or without spring interiors

Water-mattresses and pneumatic mattresses are excluded.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview



3.1 Market Volume And Value



3.2 Trade Balance



3.3 Market Structure By Countries



3.4 Market Opportunities By Countries



3.5 Market Forecast To 2020

4. Domestic Production



4.1 Production In 2007-2013



4.2 Production By Types



4.3 Production By Countries

5. Imports



5.1 Imports In 2007-2013



5.2 Imports By Types



5.3 Imports By Countries



5.3 Import Prices By Types And Countries

6. Exports



6.1 Exports In 2007-2013



6.1 Exports By Types



6.2 Exports By Countries



6.3 Export Prices

7. Prices And Price Development

7.1 Producer Prices On The Domestic Market

7.2 Producer Prices On The Non Domestic Market

8. Trade Structure And Channels



8.1 Major Trade Channels



8.2 Price Structure

9. Business Environment Overview



9.1 Structural Profile



9.2 Country Analysis



9.3 Size Class Analysis



10. Company Profiles

