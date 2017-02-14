Copenhagen, 2017-02-14 14:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF): The annual general meeting of ALK-Abelló A/S will take place on Wednesday 15 March 2017 at 16:00 (CET) at ALK-Abelló A/S, 1 Bøge Allé, 2970 Hørsholm, Denmark. The agenda of the meeting including the complete proposals from the Board of Directors to the AGM is attached.



ALK-Abelló A/S



For further information please contact: Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525



About ALK ALK is a research-driven global pharmaceutical company focusing on allergy prevention, diagnosis and treatment. ALK is a world leader in allergy immunotherapy - a treatment of the underlying cause of allergy. The company has approximately 2,300 employees, with subsidiaries, production facilities and distributors worldwide. ALK has entered into partnership agreements with Torii, Abbott, and Seqirus to commercialise sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablets in Japan, Russia, South-East Asia, Australia and New Zealand, respectively. The company is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=614901