Global $3.5 Billion Polyols (Sugar Alcohols) Market Overview 2017-2022: Confectionary, Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals - Research and Markets

This global report analyzes polyols comprising sorbitol, xylitol, mannitol, maltitol, erythritol, isomalt and lactitol. The study also explores the key end-use applications of polyols including Confectionary, Food & Beverages, Personal Care and Others (Pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals).

The global markets for the above-mentioned polyol types and end-use applications are analyzed in terms of both volume in metric tons and value in USD for the 2014-2022 analysis period. Sorbitol market estimated in this report does not include sorbitol used as an intermediate in manufacturing Vitamin C.

Polyols are increasingly used in food and pharmaceutical applications due to their excellent functional properties and health benefits. The demand for low calorie foods containing polyols is expected to grow further, driven by increasing consumer awareness of diabetes, as well as weight management. Sugar-free confectionery, chewing gum and low-caloric diabetic foods are major application areas driving growth in the global polyols market.

Global volume consumption of Polyol Sweeteners or Sugar Alcohols is forecast to be 1.6 million metric tons in 2017 and is projected to reach 1.9 million metric tons by 2022 at a CAGR of 3.4% between the two years. The report exclusively analyzes the end-use application sectors of each polyol type for all major regions and countries for the analysis period while discussing the overall applications of polyols.

Asia-Pacific is the leading global volume consumer of Polyols, forecast to be 899.5 thousand metric tons (55.8% share) in 2017, which is expected to post a 2017-2022 CAGR of 3.8% and reach a projected 1.1 million metric tons by 2022. In terms of value, too, Asia-Pacific dominates the global market for Polyols with a share of about 47%.

This global polyols market report includes 952 charts (includes a data table and graphical representation for each chart), supported with meaningful and easy to understand graphical presentation, of market numbers. This report profiles 15 global players and 44 overall major players across the globe. The research also provides the listing of the companies engaged in manufacturing and supply of polyols. The global list of companies covers the address, contact numbers and the website addresses of 101 companies.

Key Topics Covered:

Part A: Global Market Perspective

1. Introduction

2. Key Market Trends

3. Regulatory Landscape

4. Key Global Players

5. Key Business And Product Trends

6. Global Market Overview

Part B: Regional Market Perspective

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest Of World

Part C: Guide to the Industry

1. Americas

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

Part D: Annexure

1. Research Methodology

2. Feedback

Companies Mentioned

- Archer Daniels Midland Company

- B Food Science Co., Ltd.

- BENEO GmbH

- Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd (China)

- CSPC Shengxue Glucose Co., Ltd. (China)

- Cargill, Inc

- DFI Corporation (United States)

- DHW Deutsche Hydrierwerke GmbH (Germany)

- Dupont Nutrition & Health (Danisco)

- Ecogreen Oleochemicals (Singapore) Pte., Ltd.

- Guangxi Khalista (Liuzhou) Chemical Industries Ltd. (China)

- Gulshan Polyols Limited (India)

- Hebei Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)

- Ingredion Incorporated

- Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

- Kasyap Sweetners Ltd. (India)

- Luzhou Bio-Chem Technology Co., Ltd (China)

- MC-Towa International Sweeteners Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

- Maize Products Ltd. (India)

- Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., Ltd.

- Mitsubishi-Kagaku Foods Corporation

- Novagreen Inc. (Canada)

- O'Laughlin Industries Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong)

- PT. Sorini Towa Berlian Corporindo (Indonesia)

- Pyure Brands LLC (United States)

- Roquette Freres S.A.

- S2G Biochem, Inc (Canada)

- Shandong (Binzhou) Sanyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

- Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. (China)

- Shouguang Tianwei Chemicals Co., Ltd (China)

- Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd.

- Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s. (Tereos Syral)

- Thomson Biotech (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. (China)

- Xylitol Canada, Inc. (Canada)

- Zuchem Inc. (United States)

