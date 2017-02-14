CANTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- Alliance Scale, Inc. has introduced a new scale inspection and calibration service that can be performed annually or at some other interval to assure accuracy and conformance to quality requirements.

The Alliance Scale Calibration Service can be performed at whatever time interval is appropriate for a customer's usage and demand for accuracy. As a guide, if a scale is used an hour or less per day, then an annual checkup is advised; 1-2 hours per day then twice per year; 3-4 hours quarterly; and 5+ hours per day a monthly inspection is recommended for critical accuracy.

Service performed with the Alliance Scale Calibration Service includes a visual and operation check of the operating mechanism, testing with NIST traceable weights, and providing a Calibration Report and/or Calibration Certificate for an ISO audit. If necessary, a written report and estimated cost will be furnished on any scale requiring further maintenance.

The Alliance Scale Calibration Service is priced according to the scale capacity, number of scales required, and frequency of inspections.

About Alliance Scale, Inc.

Alliance Scale, Inc. provides expert scale repair and inspection services across a broad range of commercial and retail applications. They are a value-added distributor for major manufacturers of industrial scales and weighing systems and support and supply a wide range of scales for industrial, commercial, grocery, retail, research, and laboratory applications including software and printers. They sell and service scales ranging from portable pocket scales to counting and portioning scales, bench scales, industrial floor scales, in-motion checkweighers, on-board weighing systems, crane scales, floor scales, mixing and portioning scales, and sophisticated weighing systems for motor homes, trucks and railcars. Alliance Scale also serves the grocery and retail trades directly and offers a complete label service for both stock and custom labels.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3108951



For more information contact:



Alliance Scale, Inc.

Raymond A. Secour, Jr.

Marketing

1020 Turnpike St. / P.O. Box 509

Canton, MA 02021-0509

(800) 343-6802

FAX (781) 828-9510

e-mail: ray@alliancescale.com

www.alliancescale.com



