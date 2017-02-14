sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 14.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

78,80 Euro		-3,083
-3,77 %
WKN: A1J39P ISIN: US98138H1014 Ticker-Symbol: W7D 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKDAY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WORKDAY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,01
81,00
15:11
80,00
80,99
15:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WORKDAY INC
WORKDAY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WORKDAY INC78,80-3,77 %