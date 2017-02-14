LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- Freedom Leaf, "The Marijuana Legalization Company™" (OTC PINK: FRLF), announced that it has entered into the first two of a series of strategic joint ventures that will be the driving source of revenue for the company in 2017.

Freedom Leaf's CEO Clifford J Perry stated, "We are proud to announce that Freedom Leaf has entered into a Strategic Joint Venture with NuAxon BioScience to distribute their large capacity super critical CO2 extraction units. The booming demand for high grade cannabinoid extracts, such as CBD (cannabidiol), can only be met with large capacity super critical CO2 extraction devices that are manufactured to maximize efficiency for the Cannabis and Industrial Hemp sector.

The industrial hemp harvest is expected to dramatically increase in the US and worldwide. NuAxon BioScience's 17 year experience in manufacturing large capacity super critical CO2 extraction units with patented proprietary 5,000 psi pumps, delivers greater economies of scale in the extraction process.

Freedom Leaf has also entered into a Strategic Joint Venture distribution agreement with Nisarga Biotech Group of India, for their US Patent Pending proprietary formulas for Ayurvedic medicine. Freedom Leaf, Inc. has the exclusive distribution rights for these formulas, which combined with CBD's will create a health enhancing line of skin care and breathable vapor products. "Ayurveda" is one of the world's oldest holistic ("whole-body") healing systems. It was developed more than 3,000 years ago in India. It's based on the belief that health and wellness depend on a delicate balance between the mind, body, and spirit. Its main goal is to promote good health.

Nisarga Biotech Group of India is a consortium of natural product companies creating sustainable, organically based holistic products. Nisarga received the Pharmexcil Patent Award 2012-13 for commendable contribution in developing pharmaceutical patents.

Freedom Leafs launch of HempOLOGYsm will provide a "first mover's advantage" into the exploding CBD Market. The demand for this product was apparent at the Champs Trade Show in Las Vegas February 7th-9th. "Retail and wholesale distributors were excited to see a new category of functional CBD skin care and breathable vapor products introduced into the marketplace. Functional CBD gives users benefits they can immediately experience and feel on their skin," said Charles Mui, VP of sales and marketing at Freedom leaf, Inc.

Jon Doukas Managing Partner at Trends Mergers and Acquisitions, strategic business advisor to Freedom Leaf had this to say: "Management under the leadership of its CEO Clifford J Perry has made it clear that it intends to aggressively pursue joint ventures and exclusive licensing agreements in cannabis hemp related enterprises. Both NuAxon Bioscience, Nisarga Biotech Group are solid indications of the path the company has taken toward developing a portfolio of revenue-generating joint ventures within the Cannabis Hemp sector."

The HempOLOGYsm High CBD skin care and vapor products are made from all-natural ingredients that provide nutritive assistance to the body. All of the ingredients are considered safe and adhere to GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) standards in both the sourcing and manufacturing of all the ingredients.

All formulas include only Hemp CBD grown in America

Provide Anti-oxidants at a cellular level

Contain Essential Vitamins and Minerals

Provide Protection from the elements

Supports your own immune system

None of the statements contained in this news release are health claims and the FDA has not evaluated these claims. Freedom Leaf's products and proposed products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

You can see the product line for HempOLOGYsm at www.MyHempOLOGY.com

About Trends Mergers and Acquisitions

Trends Mergers & Acquisitions is an Advisory and Consulting Firm which consults and guides business entities seeking to enter the public markets. Year to date, we have assisted our clients in achieving over $2 billion in newly realized market cap.

We advise our clients on strategic planning, corporate structure, accounting, investor relations, capital raising and investment banking matters.

Trends has been involved in over 180 reverse mergers transactions, providing mergers and acquisition advisory services, along with capital raising capabilities, to companies in the United States and abroad. With direct links to Europe, Asia, and North & South America, Trends serves as a vehicle to allow companies access to capital markets around the globe.

We operate three primary divisions; Merger Advisory Services and Management Advisory Services and PUBCOxchange.com. Corporate website: www.TrendsMergers.com

About Freedom Leaf

Freedom Leaf, Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company™, is a fully reporting and audited, publicly traded company trading under the symbol (OTC PINK: FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. is the leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. It is involved in mergers and acquisitions in the marijuana industry, including the FLI Agency, a full service creative, marketing and talent agency accepting clients for the creation and launch of private label products. With full service production capabilities FLI Agency will be able to craft unique brands and affiliate marketing and direct sales programs to service the rapidly growing nutritional supplement and skin care industries. FLI Agency can handle every aspect of the production in addition to branding and marketing of the consumable products it will create for any forward thinking business.

Freedom Leaf calls itself "The Marijuana Legalization Company™" because the Freedom Leaf team has nearly 200 years collective experience in the marijuana legalization effort, which gives Freedom Leaf great credibility as a trusted source in the global Marijuana/Hemp sector.

Freedom Leaf Inc.'s flagship publication is Freedom Leaf Magazine, The Good News in Marijuana Reform. The company produces a portfolio of news, print and digital multi-media verticals, websites, and web advertising, for the ever changing emerging cannabis, medical marijuana and industrial hemp industry. Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or disperse marijuana or related products.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Freedom Leaf, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company's products and services, changes in relationships with third parties, and other factors described in the Company's most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K dated June 30, 2016 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

