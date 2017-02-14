MONTRÉAL, QC--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX VENTURE: SIM) (OTC PINK: SIMFF) is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order for $750k from Israel mobile provider Pelephone. Pelephone was Siyata Mobile's first customer five years ago and has purchased Siyata devices ever since. Pelephone recently announced the closing down of their 2G CDMA network within 2017 and Siyata will be upgrading their Motorola M800 devices to Truckfone and Voyager.

Siyata Mobile CEO, Marc Seelenfreund stated, "Pelephone has been a great customer and partner to us for many years. The closing of their 2G CDMA network means there will be an increasing need to replace outdated devices with Siyata's next generation devices. This is a large-scale opportunity for Siyata and we expect additional orders of this magnitude throughout 2017."

There are tens of millions of commercial vehicles worldwide that currently rely on 2G networks and two-way radio systems for their communication platforms. Siyata aims to target this market as they upgrade their communications hardware to be compatible with next generation networks and Push-to-Talk radio technology.

Siyata's Truckfone and Voyager are the world's first 3G connected vehicle devices with fixed installation, hands free dialling, and a dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal clear sound quality along with external antennas for better cellular coverage. The Company works with cellular operators and dealerships around the world to meet the needs of fleets requiring a solution for better connectivity, safer driving, and reliable asset tracking.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of innovative cellular communication systems under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Siyata's "Connected-Vehicle" devices and accessories are specifically designed for professional fleets including trucks, vans, buses, emergency service vehicles, government cars and more. Siyata aims to provide greater mobile connectivity for professional drivers and to facilitate replacement of the aging in-vehicle, multi-device status quo with a single device that incorporates voice, push-to-talk, data, and fleet management solutions.

Siyata also markets and sells Uniden ® cellular signal boosters and accessories as well as rugged mobile phones for both the consumer and enterprise markets. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the US, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

