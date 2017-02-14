SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Digital Caddies Inc. (OTC PINK: CADY), a leader in cloud based content, media and technology services for golf courses and golfers, is pleased to announce that they have completed the installation of The Players Network at Trilogy Golf Club at Vistancia.

"Adding such a high profile golf club like Trilogy at Vistancia speaks volumes to the continued acceptance of our technology," said Brad Nightingale, CEO Digital Caddies. "Trilogy Golf Club, operated by Blue Star Resorts and Golf, has been recognized by Golf Digest with their highest ranking of which only 23 other courses across the nation received including Bethpage Black, Pebble Beach, Bandon Dunes, TPC Sawgrass and Spyglass Hill. We are honored to be affiliated with such a high profile facility."

Scott Mattiello, General Manager of Trilogy Golf Club at Vistancia, commented, "Striving to improve the guest experience is always top of mind for us and we believe that providing golfers with The Players Network cart based GPS System will enhance our customers experience, improve the management of our course and further distinguish us from the competition as an elite golf course facility."

About Digital Caddies

Digital Caddies is one of the first cloud based content and media solutions for golf courses and golfers that provides unique access to golfers via an interactive tablet mounted in golf carts on golf courses. The system is collectively referred to as The Player's Network and once a golf course is equipped, golfers enjoy a variety of useful applications and services, including GPS-based course navigation and aerial fairway and green views with accurate yardages to landmarks. The tablets install easily on any kind of golf cart and connect wirelessly to the Web through Sprint's nationwide wireless network, providing the golf course a broad portfolio of real-time course management tools via GPS-based cart tracking and communications. The network of always on, always connected tablets also provide advertisers the opportunity to market and interact with people in ways that have not been possible before.

Digital Caddies is committed to ongoing innovation that will deliver valuable content to golfers, enhance golf course operations and allow marketers to reach a highly sought-after and lucrative demographic. For more information about Digital Caddies, please visit www.digitalcaddies.net.

About Adzzup

Founded in 2006, Adzzup is an internet marketing and advertising sales organization based in Phoenix, Arizona who is focussed on providing advertising services to small and medium sized businesses across the nation trying to break into the huge internet/online marketing industry. They service customers all over the United States and Canada. Adzzup has developed an online application that makes creating content and marketing for companies online efficient and cost effective, providing proven returns on investment. For more information about Adzzup please visit http://adzzup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Digital Caddies Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Digital Caddies Inc.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Digital Caddies Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Mike Kordysz

mkordysz@digitalcaddies.net

www.digitalcaddies.net