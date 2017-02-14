On-Demand and Delivery Services Applications Expand Into Growing Number of Consumer Based Industries Including Legal Marijuana in Canada

PALM BEACH, Florida, February 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

More and more cities that recently approved legal marijuana activity as well as in Canada have yet to spell out the ins and outs of cannabis legalization measures.In Canada for instance, cannabis sales remain illegal outside of the Health Canada medical marijuana program that allows mail-order delivery, while cities such as Vancouver have already gone so far as to regulate and license medical marijuana dispensaries after a government-appointed task force outlined recommendations for the potential regime, including restricting cannabis sales in liquor stores.Technology and Cannabis companies in the news with recent developments and market performance include:ParcelPal Technology Inc. (OTC: PTNYF) (CSE:PKG.CN), Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTC: GRPOF) (CSE:TBP.CN), MassRoots, Inc. (OTC: MSRT), Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTC: KSHB) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTC: ACBFF).

ParcelPal Technology Inc.(OTC: PTNYF) (CSE:PKG.CN), a technology driven logistics company that offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores, is pleased to announce a partnership with North Shore Liquor Shop and Sapperton Liquor Store to offer Vancouver area customers on demand delivery of wine, hard liquor and beer.North Shore and New Westminster residents can now get alcohol delivered straight to their door steps in as little as one hour.Read this and more news for ParcelPal Technology athttp://marketnewsupdates.com/news/ptnyf.html

Owner Imroz Rapini has been committed to serving local communities in the Vancouver area since 2012. "The experience doesn't stop at our stores, we got into this business because we believe beer, wine, and spirit lovers deserve a more enjoyable way to discover great products at great prices. With today's on-demand lifestyle, that means offering same-day delivery. ParcelPal's unique logistics technology allows us to reach areas we aren't currently able to service. Having this alternative revenue source not only allows for us to reach a greater market locally, but also expand our product offerings. We have a finite amount of shelf space and walk-in traffic in our stores, and limited resources, so delivery has never been considered a feasible option until now."

ParcelPal Technologyrecently announcedthat they also have exclusively partnered with one of Canada's largest medical marijuana dispensary chains. They currently have over 15 locations in operation across Canada, and are expected to have over 100 dispensary locations by the end of Q4, 2017. ParcelPal will begin integrations and launch in Vancouver locations in the weeks ahead.

In other marijuana happenings and performance of note in the markets:

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.(OTC: GRPOF) (CSE:TBP.CN) closed up over 48%on Mondayat $0.62 on the OTC trading over 500,000 Shares and up over 38% on the CSE closing at $0.79 trading over 4.3 Million shares by the market close. Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. and IntelGenx Corp. ("IntelGenx"), last week announced the signing of a binding term sheet for the development and commercialization of a drug product containing dronabinol. Under the binding term sheet, Tetra will have exclusive rights to sell the product in North America with a right of first negotiation for outside the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. cancer pain market is expected to reach $5 billion in 2018.

MassRoots, Inc.(OTCQB: MSRT) closed up over 6%on Mondayat $0.9976 by the market close. MassRoots operates a technology platform for the cannabis community in the United States. The company's mobile network enables users to share cannabis content to connect with the legalization movement. Its network is accessible as a free mobile application through the iOS App Store and the Google Play marketplace.

Kush Bottles, Inc.(OTCQB: KSHB) closed up over $9%on Mondayat $2.47 by the market close.Kush Bottles, Inc., a leading provider of packaging supplies, accessories and branding solutions for the regulated cannabis industry, annnouced yesterday it has appointed Edd Pratt as vice president of operations, effective February 13, 2017.Pratt brings more than 30 years of sales, business development and operations experience with several engineering and high-tech professional services companies. He most recently served as chief operating officer of Wizard International, a provider of innovative and affordable solutions to the custom framing industry.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.(OTCQB: ACBFF) closed up slightlyon Mondayat $1.9777 trading over 800,000 shares by the market close. Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, harvests, produces, and distributes medical marijuana and cannabis oil products in Canada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

DISCLAIMER:MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels.MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material.All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks.All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release.MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers.Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks.For current services performed MNU has been compensated three thousand nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by ParcelPal Technology Inc. by a non-affiliated third party.MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact Information:

Media Contact email:info@marketnewsupdates.com +1-(561)325-8757

