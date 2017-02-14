Breakthroughs in Cannabinoid (CBD) Therapies and Oral Products Prompting Optimism in Medicinal Marijuana Growth

PALM BEACH, Florida, February 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cannabinoid (CBD) Products, Therapies and Treatments continue to advance through research and development breakthroughs, prompting strong forecast for 2017 performance. Clinical studies in which a combination of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) were used to treat patients continue to identify new opportunities for Cannabis companies. Medical Marijuana and legal cannabis companies in the markets with recent developments and performance of note include: Vinergy Resources Ltd (OTC: VNNYF) (CSE: VIN.CN), Canopy Growth Corporation (OTC: TWMJF) (TSX:WEED.TO), Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTC: CBDS), Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC: CNBX) and OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTC: OWCP).

Vinergy Resources Ltd(OTCQB: VNNYF) (CSE:VIN), in conjunction with its proposed acquisition of MJ Biopharma (announced December 14, 2016) is pleased to announce a major breakthrough while conducting research and development on oral cannabinoid complex (Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Cannabidiol (CBD), Cannabinol (CBN) and Terpenes) delivery strips and controlled time release capsule technology. This novel approach will be the basis for several products where water or saliva is the catalyst used to activate the carrier for delivery and absorption of the cannabinoid complex into the body. Read this and more news for Vinergy Resources at: http://marketnewsupdates.com/news/vnnyf.html

This unique approach forms the basis for a fundamentally new technology and product category. The technology is called "BURST" due to its incredibly fast action and ability to enhance the body's absorption of various medicinal ingredients contained in the Company's products. The BURST system is built on natural botanical polymers delivering specially processed high purity cannabinoid complexes. The unique system for cannabinoid activation maintains the natural balance of THC, CBD, CBN and terpenes while preserving the maximum therapeutic effect and potentially delivering it to the body faster than any currently available delivery method. The patent pending technology allows for a more complete palatable drug delivery system that is effective and enhances the patient or user experience while intensifying flavour.

"This is a great breakthrough for us and the product line we have planned. The technology can also be utilized in our time release capsules which of course will have a slower absorption rate. We think time release capsules are extremely important as they help bridge the gap in terms of familiarity with many patients who want to switch from synthetic drugs to a natural product as a way to reduce side effects and drug," said Mr. Kent Deuters, CEO of MJ Biopharma. "We look forward to providing additional updates in the coming weeks," added Mr. Deuters. The Hemp Business Journal estimates the total U.S. CBD market will grow to $2.1 billion in consumer sales by 2020.

In other cannabis - legal marijuana market performances and developments of note include:

Canopy Growth Corporation(OTC: TWMJF) (TSX:WEED.TO) closed up on Mondayat $9.92 OTC and 13.00 on the CSE trading over 800,000 shares and 6.6 Million shares respectively by the market close. Canopy Health Innovations (CHI), the recently formed research incubator partly owned by Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO), has entered into a 3-year consulting agreement with EPIC Consulting Inc., the Quebec-based consulting firm of Dr. Mark Ware. Canopy Health Innovations was established to research and develop clinically ready cannabis drug formulations and delivery systems for both human and/or animal patients targeting unmet medical needs in traditional pharmaceutical markets that could be disrupted by cannabis-based options. Under a framework agreement with CHI, Canopy Growth retains the right of first refusal to commercialize all resulting intellectual property developed by CHI globally.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc.(OTCQB: CBDS) closed up over 15%on Mondayat $6.58 by the market close. Cannabis Sativa, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers herbal based line of products, including Go Deep, a deep penetrating healing salve that reduces pain and inflammation when massaged into muscles, ligaments, tendons and more.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc.(OTCQB: CNBX) closed up over 14%on Mondayat $1.35 trading over 1 Million shares by the market close. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. recently announced it will begin providing personalized cannabinoid anti-tumor tests for cancer patients. The diagnostic tests are based on liquid biopsies of patients suffering from any kind of cancer. The test uses CTC technology that collects cancer cells from patients' blood samples, and tests their sensitivity to cannabinoid compounds alongside conventional chemotherapy medicine.

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCQB: OWCP) closed up over 6%on Mondayat $0.695 trading over 1.3 Million shares by the market close. OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. engages in the research and development of Cannabis-based medical products. The company provides medical products for the treatment of various medical conditions and/or diseases, such as multiple myeloma, psoriasis, PTSD, and migraines; and delivery systems.

