Cloud Supply Chain Management Market worth 8.07 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, February 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Cloud Supply Chain Management Market by Solution (Transportation Management, Procurement & Sourcing, Sales & Operation Planning, Inventory & Warehouse Management), Service, Deployment, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.26 Billion in 2016 to USD 8.07 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse64 market data Tables and55 Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Cloud Supply Chain Management Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cloud-supply-chain-management-market-39285453.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The demand for cloud SCM is driven by factors, such as growing awareness about cloud-based SCM benefits among enterprises, reduced operational costs, and improved visibility. With the increase in the adoption rate of cloud computing among enterprises, the cloud SCM market is expected to gain a major traction during the forecast period.

The transportation management solution segment is expected to contribute the largest market share

On the basis of solutions, the transportation management segment is expected to hold the largest market share, as it offers capabilities, such as load optimization, route planning & optimization, delivery, billing & payment, order visibility, and carrier administration. The solution enables interactions between an order management system and warehouse & handles important operational function, such as planning, execution, and follow-ups.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=39285453

"Managed services are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

With the increasing deployment of cloud computing, the services segment is expected to grow in the future. The managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Managed service providers deliver third-party infrastructure services that help organizations manage billing process for their products and services. Vendors offering these services focus on improving the overall business efficiency, enhancing scalability, and reducing IT costs.

North America is expected to contribute the largest market share, Asia-Pacific (APAC) to grow the fastest

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the cloud SCM market from 2016 to 2021, owing to the availability of proficient technical expertise, large investments in Research & Development (R&D), early adoption of new & emerging technologies, and presence of large number of players in this region. The APAC region is in the initial growth phase; however, it is the fastest-growing region in the global cloud SCM market. The key reasons for the high growth rate in APAC include increased spending on IT infrastructure, rising cloud-based applications, and growing demand for automation of processes in this region.

Inquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=39285453

The major vendors providing Cloud Supply Chain Management Market are SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Oracle Corporation(California, U.S.), Infor, Inc.(New York, U.S.), JDA Software Group, Inc. (Arizona, U.S.), Descartes Systems Group, Inc. (Ontario, Canada), Manhattan Associates, Inc. (Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.), Logility, Inc.(Atlanta, Georgia U.S.), Kewill, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.), Kinaxis, Inc. (Ontario, Canada), HighJump (Minnesota, U.S.), TECSYS, Inc. (Montreal, Canada), and CloudLogix (Colorado, U.S.).

Browse Related Reports

Supply Chain Analytics Market by Solution (Supply Chain Planning and Procurement, Sales & Operations Planning, Manufacturing Analytics, Transportation and Logistics, Visualization and Reporting Tools) - Worldwide Forecast and Analysis to 2019

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/supply-chain-analytic-market-139106911.html

Manufacturing Analytics Market by Type (Solution & Services), Applications (Asset Management, Inventory Management, Emergency Management, Supply Chain Planning, Sales & Marketing Management, & Others), Industry Vertical, Regions - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/manufacturing-analytics-market-125191578.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street,

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets