BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC - Holding(s) in Company

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES (Article 12 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.1 and DTR 5.3)



(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):



BlackRock World Mining Trust plc



(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: (X)



An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ( )



An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments: ( )



An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ( )



Other (please specify): ( )



(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):



British Empire Trust plc



(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):



JP Morgan - Chase Nominees Limited CREST: BO01 - Account 11429



(5). Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached (v):



6 July 2016



(6). Date on which issuer notified:



8 February 2017 (notification was not received prior to this date)



(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached (vi, vii):



Below 3%



(8). Notified details:



A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix):



Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): GB0005774855



Situation previous to the triggering transaction:

Number of Shares: 5,878,547

Number of Voting rights: 5,878,547



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:

Number of shares (Direct): 4,878,547



Number of voting rights:

Direct (xi):

Indirect (xii): 4,878,547



% of voting rights (x):

Direct:

Indirect: 2.76%



B. Qualifying Financial Instruments



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:



Type of financial instrument:



Expiration date (xiii):



Exercise/Conversion Period (xiv):



Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:



% of voting rights:



C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments (xv, xvi)



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction



Type of financial instrument:



Exercise price:



Expiration date (xvii):



Exercise/Conversion period (xviii):



Number of voting rights instrument refers to:



% of voting rights (xix, xx):

Nominal:

Delta:



Total (A + B + C):



Number of voting rights: 4,878,547



Percentage of voting rights: 2.76%



(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xxi):



JP Morgan - Chase Nominees Limited is custodian for British Empire Trust plc



Proxy Voting:



(10). Name of the proxy holder:



N/A



(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:



N/A



(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:



N/A



(13). Additional information:





(14). Contact name:



Ms C Driscoll

For BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



(15). Contact telephone number:



020 7743 2427



14 February 2017

