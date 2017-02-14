With the industry's most comprehensive Cloud vision, strategy and programs along with the largest global partner ecosystem, Veeam is solidifying its leadership position through innovative initiatives and talent acquisition to drive significant growth in 2017

In moves furthering its dominance in the Cloud,Veeam® Software, the innovative provider of solutions that deliver Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™, is strengthening its Cloud business with more senior leaders, new innovations and initiatives to ensure its ecosystem of more than 14,300 global Veeam Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) partners and 45,000 resellers will help customers accelerate Cloud adoption.

Availability solutions leveraging multiple cloud infrastructures are a critical component of any company's Digital Transformation efforts. According to IDC, over the next three years, 67 percent of enterprise IT infrastructure and software will be focused on the Cloud. With information at the nucleus of any organization, Cloud based DRaaS will be essential to meet Availability and compliance requirements in the modern Cloud era. In fact, Gartner estimates the DRaaS market will nearly triple within the next two years, hitting $3.4 billion by 2019.1

Recognizing this dramatic shift and building on 2016's exponential success where Veeam reported 79 percent YoY growth across its Cloud business, this year the company and its partners will invest up to $200 million through an exclusive offer that delivers free Backup and DRaaS services through its world-leading ecosystem of providers and resellers. Additionally, Veeam has appointed Danny Allan as Vice President of Cloud Integration and Alliance Strategy. Most importantly, Veeam continues to deliver on its expansive, multi-cloud strategy enabling to the cloud and from the cloud Availability, through unmatched Backup as a Service (BaaS) Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) and Agent-based solutions for private, managed, public and hybrid cloud infrastructures.

"We are at an inflection point in the industry where enterprises who have not adopted a DRaaS strategy will suffer business consequences higher TCO, slower operations, and lost competitive advantage. It's now a matter of 'when' not 'if' enterprises will move to adopt," said Peter McKay, President and COO of Veeam. "We have more than 230,000 customers that rely on Veeam to deliver 24.7.365 data and application Availability, and many of these want to embrace the opportunity that Cloud presents, which is why Veeam is delivering solutions for private, managed, public and hybrid cloud infrastructures via Veeam Availability Platform for Hybrid Cloud. Along with our partners [14,300 VCSPs and more than 45,000 resellers] Veeam recognizes this and we are fully committed to major investments supporting our partners and end-users moving to the Cloud."

"While cost is often perceived as the main driver of Cloud adoption, our customers and partners tell us that faster time to market and improved quality are more significant factors driving adoption across the enterprise," said Paul Mattes Vice President, Global Cloud Group at Veeam. "As more enterprises transition workloads to Cloud platforms while at the same time adopting SaaS and Cloud-native business solutions, Veeam is leading the way with investments and software that help them realize the value of the cloud NOW."

A testament to Veeam's strategic commitment to the Cloud is its partnership with Microsoft, one of the preeminent public cloud services companies in the world. Through services such as Direct Restore to Microsoft Azure, organizations are able to take on-premises workloads and restore or migrate them to Azure using automated conversion capabilities. This extends current investments in Veeam Availability solutions for users and enables them to fully utilize the power of the cloud.

Continuing to expand its roster of top cloud talent, Veeam has added VMware veteran Danny Allan as Vice President of Cloud Integration and Alliance Strategy. As the CTO of Desktone, which was acquired by VMware, Allan was responsible for developing technical and service delivery strategies for End User Computing cloud services. Throughout his career, he has partnered extensively with Service Providers, System Integrators and large enterprises on designing, developing and deploying virtual infrastructure solutions. Allan is also the original author and named co-inventor on the patent behind VMware Horizon Air Hybrid Mode and provided the technical strategy behind VMware's path from traditional VDI software to cloud services.

"The broad and consistent focus on business agility and the cloud for success in today's digital economy sets Veeam and its partners for an unmatched opportunity," said Allan. "While Veeam has an easy to use and reliable Availability software platform, it also has an incredibly high quality, experienced and passionate team. I have consistently been impressed by both the immediate Veeam team, as well as the VCSPs and customers who are members of that extended team."

Registration is now open for VeeamON 2017, the world's Premier Hybrid Cloud Availability Event, which will take place May 16 18, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. Keynote speakers will include Mark Russinovich, Chief Technology Officer for Microsoft Azure, and Sanjay Poonen, COO, Customer Operations, VMware.

For more information, visit www.veeam.com.

