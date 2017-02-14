BOCA RATON, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- EXOlifestyle Inc. (OTCQB: EXOL), a management firm which develops and operates innovative and healthy brands within the health & wellness industry with a strong focus on athletic gear and apparel, announced today that it has added weight belts and wrist wraps to its portfolio of fitness products.

EXO's weight belts, most commonly utilized for olympic weight lifting, power lifting, and strength training, will be offered in a variety of 12 new SKU's, including four patterns with three sizes in each style. The EXO wrist wraps offer structural support in a variety of colors and are also available on the athletic brand's website, www.ExoSleeve.com.

"There is currently a high demand for these products in the marketplace, particularly ones that incorporate edgier, more innovative designs and styles," said EXO Founder, Sloane McComb. "EXO has always been a leader in creating fun, on-trend products and we are pleased to be able to bring our style to functional products which -- until now -- have primarily been used for a solely utilitarian function."

"We are looking forward to this product line expansion of SKU's as well as strategic placement among a growing weightlifting arena, as we anticipate this move will boost sales while providing us more market share of the health and fitness space." said Vaughan Dugan, Chairman and CEO of EXOLifetyle.

A brand founded on designing fashionable, functional, affordable products for athletes, while staying ahead of the trend, EXO (www.exosleeve.com) looks forward to continued, healthy growth among the functional fitness retail community.

About ExoLifestyle, Inc.

EXOlifestyle Inc. is a management firm which develops and operates innovative and healthy brands within the health & wellness industry with a strong focus on athletic gear and apparel. EXO is a functional sports gear and apparel brand, and designer and producer of active wear products offered in fitness retailers internationally and throughout the U.S. EXO's offerings include an innovative compression knee sleeve collection offered in a variety of custom prints and colorful patterns, knee wraps, wrist wraps and weight belts targeted to the high-performance athletic market. (www.EXOsleeve.com)

As the creator, current advisor and strategist of the global, all-natural and organic pizza franchise, Pizza Fusion, ExoLifestyle leadership also oversees the franchise's locations throughout the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. For more information on ExoLifestyle, please visit: www.ExoLifestyle.co

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion of the company in the health and wellness markets or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these for- ward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

