Oslo Børs has decided to delist the shares of Siem Shipping Inc as of February 15, 2017. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB is to cease.



Short name: SSIo ---------------------------- ISIN code: KYG813241083 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 088909 ----------------------------



The last day of trading will be today February 14, 2017.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Cecilia Olsson or Eva Norling, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.