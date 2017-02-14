TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- Integran (Canada) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with Farm Medix (New Zealand) to introduce a bactericidal hoof strap (DermaShield™) for the prevention and therapeutic treatment of bovine hoof ailments in the global dairy industry.

"Integran is very pleased to have entered into this partnership with Farm Medix, known for their sustainable approach to enhancing productivity in the dairy industry by promoting bovine health," says Gino Palumbo, CEO of Integran Technologies Inc. "We are also pleased to be introducing our nanostructured copper technology to the agricultural sector," he says, adding that "the efficacy and safety of the technology as an antibacterial agent has already been demonstrated on human touch surfaces."

"After much costly research, we are excited to be working with Integran Technologies to offer a solution regarding the second most expensive Dairy Cattle Disease, and arguably the most prevalent Bovine disease" says Farm Medix Ltd. Director Leon Spurrell. "Integran already operate in a variety of high-tech industries, and we're pleased to have adapted that technology to benefit the Primary Industries Sector." He adds, "the problems with lameness in stock spills over past obvious animal discomfort, affecting milk productivity, fertility and reducing the productive lifespan of the animals."

He emphasises: "Without using an antibiotic, DermaShield™ is preventative as well as therapeutic. This unique device significantly reduces time and money spent on farm, and addresses important issues such as dismissing with chemical (sometimes carcinogenic) footbath waste."

"Trials have been highly effective and cost savings are immense, so it's better for the animal, the farmer and the environment."

Farm Medix (www.farmmedix.com) is an innovative Animal Health Company, focused on making milk production more sustainable via three main areas: water, mastitis and lameness.

Now proudly a multiple award winning company, Farm Medix has spent more than 7 years developing technologies to provide solutions, services and products globally.

Integran Technologies Inc. (www.integran.com) is a leading international supplier of nanotechnology-enabled metallurgical products and services. Via partnerships with global technology leaders in various sectors (e.g., defence, aerospace, etc.). Integran strives to bring true value to its partners through materials innovations. Integran operates under AS9100C/ISO9001 and is registered with the Canadian Controlled Goods Program.

