

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $98.7 million, or $0.46 per share. This was up from $84.8 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 172.6% to $2.29 billion. This was up from $0.84 billion last year.



Molson Coors Brewing Company earnings at a glance:



