

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primarily reflecting a jump in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing that U.S. producer prices rose by more than expected in the month of January.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.6 percent in January after rising by 0.2 percent in December. Economists had expected prices to increase by 0.3 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.4 percent in January following a 0.1 percent uptick in December. Core prices had been expected to climb by 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX