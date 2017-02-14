Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation Announces Breakthrough Commercial Production of the Cannabinoid Varin Series





Furthers Mission to Address Unmet Medical Needs Across the Globe

TAMPA, Florida, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation (Teewinot), a global leader in the use of biosynthetic processes for the production of kilogram quantities of pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Full Spectrum Laboratories, Ltd. (FSL), can produce commercial quantities of THCVA, CBDVA, CBCVA, and CBGVA (varin series) using its proprietary CannSynthesis' technology. Teewinot and FSL are recognized as pioneers in synthesizing pharmaceutically important cannabinoids. It is not practical to commercially produce the varin series compounds by means of plant extraction because the Cannabis plant only produces small quantities of these cannabinoids. FSL has developed patent-protected biosynthetic processes for the manufacture of THCVA, CBDVA, CBCDA, and CBGVA using enzymes such as THCA synthase and CBDA synthase.

Dr. Richard Peet, Executive Vice President of Teewinot and co-inventor of the CannSynthesis' technology stated, "Our proprietary CannSynthesis' process makes possible the cost-effective production of commercial quantities of pharmaceutically pure cannabinoids that are produced in relatively small quantities by the Cannabis plant. Using FSL's revolutionary biosynthetic process, it is now possible to envision treating patients with cannabinoids that are impractical to cost-effectively produce in commercial quantities by plant extraction or chemical synthesis."

Jeffrey M. Korentur, Teewinot President and CEO says, "It's hard to overstate the significance that this expansion of our manufacturing catalog provides. Researchers around the world are demanding better access to this important, and demonstrably effective sub-set of cannabinoids, and Teewinot is excited to be the market leader in this space. Until now, there has been no commercially reliable method of producing these molecules. The CannSynthesis' process ensures global availability of the varin series at a reasonable cost, and with a supply chain that can effortlessly scale to meet the demands of the market. CannSynthesis' eliminates the risks associated with agricultural and chemical production methods, yet provides the purest cannabinoids to the research, medical and pharmaceutical communities."

Teewinot is the global leader for commercial production of pharmaceutically pure (>99%) THCA, CBDA, CBCA, CBGA, THCVA, CBDVA, CBCVA, and CBGVA. Teewinot seeks partners interested in working to commercialize these importantcannabinoids and provide patients with new healthcare solutions.

About Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation

Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation is an international biopharmaceutical company focused on advanced pharmaceutical research and the use of novel biosynthetic processes such as biocatalysis and synthetic biology for cannabinoid manufacture. Coupled with patented formulation technologies, Teewinot is a leader in the production and delivery of cannabinoid-based therapies. With headquarters inTampa, Florida, and wholly owned subsidiaries Full Spectrum Laboratories, Ltd, in Ireland, and Canadian Medical Hemp Biotechnologies in Canada, Teewinot's global proprietary technology and intellectual property portfolio represent a breakthrough in the manufacture and delivery of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. For more information, please visitwww.tlscorp.com or follow us on Twitter (@teewinot_corp).

