sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 14.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

36,461 Euro		+0,552
+1,54 %
WKN: A0JEJF ISIN: GB00B0SWJX34 Ticker-Symbol: LS4C 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,568
37,139
15:10
36,613
37,002
15:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC36,461+1,54 %