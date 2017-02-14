SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 --RSA Conference USA 2017, Booth N3817 -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today announced an expanded partnership with IBM (NYSE: IBM) that will add Qualys' continuous cloud-based IT security and compliance solutions to its Managed Security Services (MSS) portfolio. IBM will integrate Qualys technology to enable its customers with enhanced visibility of IT assets, vulnerabilities and threat data, accelerating how they prioritize remediation and simplify management of their IT security and compliance posture at scale.

Extending digital enterprise infrastructure across global cloud and on-premises deployments requires that security teams gain continuous visibility of assets across diverse IT environments. IBM will add key capabilities of Qualys Vulnerability Management, Policy Compliance, Continuous Monitoring and ThreatPROTECT to the global threat landscape monitoring operations of its global IBM X-Force Command Centers worldwide. IBM could also integrate the multitenant Qualys Cloud Platform into its MSS portal and Single Sign-On platform, enhancing customers' continuous visibility and prioritization toolsets to more effectively manage IT security and compliance posture across hybrid public and private clouds.

"Qualys' cloud-based platform uniquely provides real-time visibility of IT security and compliance posture on a global scale," said John Wheeler, Vice President, Services Strategy and Offering Management, IBM Security. "We are pleased to integrate Qualys' platform into our MSS portfolio so we can provide customers a continuous view of their security and compliance across all their global assets. In addition, our companies continue to improve product-level integrations and information sharing in products such as Qualys Vulnerability Management and IBM QRadar to help customers derive even more value from their security services."

"IBM is helping some of the largest enterprises in the world lead their markets into a new industrial revolution," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO, Qualys, Inc. "Now with the integration of the Qualys Cloud Platform, IBM can build security into the fabric of this digital transformation so their customers can innovate and disrupt before they are disrupted, while reducing the risk of cyber attacks."

As a cloud-based solution, the Qualys Cloud Platform integrates real-time visibility of those assets, vulnerabilities and key policy configurations into a single view across data centers, public and private clouds. The platform also gives customers increased scalability, flexibility and ease of use, enabling them to quickly and securely add continuous visibility to new cloud workloads and instances.

Built on the Qualys Cloud Platform, ThreatPROTECT integrates continuous visibility of assets and vulnerabilities across cloud platforms, datacenters and mobile devices with real-time threat data to enable customers to easily prioritize their most critical threats. ThreatPROTECT correlates data from vulnerability scans and active threat data from multiple sources into a single dynamic dashboard to provide a holistic and contextual view of an organization's threat exposure, enabling security teams to produce visual reports and work collaboratively with IT to efficiently secure global infrastructures.

