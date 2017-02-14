HERZLIYA, ISRAEL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- eyeSight Technologies, a leader in Human Machine Interface (HMI) and user awareness embedded computer vision, today announces its automotive solution focusing on in-cabin sensing technology. With the driver as the main focal point, eyeSight offers a complete solution that provides driver awareness, driver recognition and gesture control.

Driver awareness is enabled by a new level of learning and fine-tuned computer vision to ensure that once drowsiness or distraction is detected, eyeSight's solution will inform car systems to provide an alert or take proactive action through the safety systems, such as increase distance from the car ahead with adaptive cruise control.

Driver recognition offers a new level of personalization and comfort between the car and driver, as it constantly improves the system and learns the driver. Merely sitting in the driver's seat will prompt the car to adjust to the specific driver's preferences such as seat position, temperature, volume level, music selection, favorite stations, and more.

Through the same sensor that provides driver awareness and recognition, eyeSight's automotive solution also provides touch-free gesture control that enables an additional level of immediate interaction to minimize distraction for the driver. The simple gestures are natural and tightly coupled with the functions they control to minimize the cognitive load, alleviate the friction of in-car systems and save the driver from the distraction of locating and tapping touch screen buttons.

"For over a decade, we have been investing in R&D to create market leading embedded machine learning solutions, which are already deployed in millions of devices worldwide," said Gideon Shmuel, CEO of eyeSight Technologies. "Adding these new robust computer vision features to our automotive solutions enhances the driver experience and helps prevent distracted driving. With the market transition to semi-autonomous cars, it's vital that our automotive solutions go beyond just driver awareness to give the driver tangible benefits like personalization and gestures."

