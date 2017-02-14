sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 14.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,13 Euro		-0,36
-4,24 %
WKN: 923970 ISIN: US16444H1023 Ticker-Symbol: CKI 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEROKEE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHEROKEE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHEROKEE INC
CHEROKEE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHEROKEE INC8,13-4,24 %