Merkle (www.merkleinc.com), a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency, announced that Michael Komasinski has been appointed the global chief operating officer for Merkle services. Based in London, he will also serve as the general manager for media services, Europe. In his roles, Komasinski will be responsible for leading the operation of Merkle's services business within the United States, in addition to the acceleration of growth and expansion of capabilities within the European region.

"Merkle is globally scaled people-based marketing organization with capabilities rooted in data, analytics, and technology. I am excited to work with Merkle Europe President, Tim Berry, and the rest of the European leadership team to further the collaboration between our European and US operations," said Komasinski.

In this leadership role, Komasinski will be instrumental in evolving the operational processes for the integrated services organization. He will also be responsible for the continued cultivation of performance media capabilities and the overall growth of Merkle's European business. Since joining Merkle, Komasinski has overseen revenue growth of over 30%, successfully onboarded top Merkle clients, and led the integration of several acquisitions. Prior to Merkle, he was the North American chief operating officer for Razorfish, where he oversaw key functions such as delivery management, client finance, and resource management.

"The goal of our services organization is to deliver solutions to our clients that span the entire Merkle ecosystem. This model better positions us to mobilize our people and meet the rapidly evolving needs of the brands we serve. I am excited that Michael Komasinski will be leading the evolution of this team," said Craig Dempster, global services leader of Merkle.

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven, technology-enabled, global performance marketing agency that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 25 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The agency's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive people-based marketing strategies. When combined with its strength in performance media, Merkle creates customer experiences that drive improved marketing results and shareholder value. With more than 3,700 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland with 16 additional offices in the US and offices in Barcelona, London, Shanghai, and Nanjing. In 2016, the agency joined the Dentsu Aegis Network. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com

