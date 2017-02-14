Telit cellular and positioning modules enable Cartrack's new generation of telematics and wearable devices for vehicle tracking, fleet management, stolen vehicle recovery and insurance telematics

Telit, (AIM: TCM) a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that telematics industry leader Cartrack Holdings Ltd. (JSE: CTK) selected Telit's cellular and positioning module technology for a new generation of personal and in-vehicle service devices. Through this partnership, Cartrack will accelerate global expansion plans by delivering enhanced telematics services enabled with modules from Telit's future-proof, globally certified product line.

Research analysts forecast bullish growth for the entire telematics industry with a 29% compound annual growth rate over the next five years (P&S Market Research 2016). The path to international market development is complex and can be challenging for many companies that are faced with international compliance barriers and diverse offerings dependent on cellular and location based technologies which are constantly evolving.

"Given that the telematics space is so under penetrated and that Cartrack is undergoing consistent rapid growth in new markets, we need a strong and reliable component supplier totally committed to growing with us," said Zak Calisto, Cartrack, Global CEO. "Our decision to use Telit modules in the Cartrack technology was based on the improved connectivity and robust location-based features in the Telit components. The Cartrack technologies allow fleet owners to manage and optimize the different vehicle brands and support the on-going evolution of our portfolio. Now, we will also extend the reach and meet the demands of new market opportunities, such as the United States and New Zealand."

The appointment of Telit as the preferred technology supplier will enable Cartrack to accelerate expansion with deployment of a new generation of devices that are smaller, richer in features and are internationally certified with regulatory bodies and cellular operators in the company's target geographies and markets. The new in-vehicle and personal, wearable devices at the heart of Cartrack's innovative services offerings will integrate Telit cellular modules from the xE866 compact form factor family as well as SL871 or SE873 multi-constellation positioning receiver modules that deliver extended reach in difficult areas.

"Cartrack, ranked as a tier one leader in the telematics space, is entering an exciting period of expansion and leadership and we are proud to be selected as the technology partner," said Tomer Lavie, Telit Vice President, EMEA Sales. "We are committed to working side by side with the Cartrack's R&D team now and in years to come to support its business objectives while unlocking innovation opportunities, including wearables that are designed to complement and enhance the overall user experience within in their target segments."

About the Selected Telit Products

The xE866 is the smallest form factor in the Telit cellular module portfolio. It includes miniaturized cellular modules ranging from 2G to 3G and 4G with a maximum footprint of less than 400 square millimeters all featuring low-power modes and high radio performance.

The SE873 is Telit's smallest flash-based GNSS module. The diminutive 7x7mm footprint makes it ideal for small tracking applications including wearables and battery-life sensitive applications like, personal trackers, bike trackers and OBD dongles. Bundled with the xE866 cellular family, the SE873 offers the market smallest Cellular+GNSS bundle.

The SL871 GNSS module offers best in class power consumption and excellent navigation capability in the industry standard 10.1 x 9.7mm footprint. Compliant with GPS, GLONASS, Compass and Beidou.

About Cartrack

Cartrack is a world-class provider of fleet, mobile asset and workforce management solutions underpinned by real-time actionable business intelligence, delivered as Software-as-a-Service ('SaaS'), plus the service of tracking and recovery of stolen vehicles. It has a well-established extensive footprint in Africa, Europe and South East Asia and has more recently opened operations in America and New Zealand. Cartrack vehicle tracking and recovery combats vehicle theft in countries where the crime is prevalent. The company was the first in the world to offer a cash back recovery warranty for customers in the unlikely event of non-recovery of monitored stolen vehicles and boast an industry leading audited recovery rate of 94% in South Africa.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement. The company offers the industry's broadest portfolio of integrated products and services for end-to-end IoT deployments including cellular communication modules in all technologies, GNSS, short-to-long range wireless modules, IoT connectivity plans and IoT platform services. Through the IoT Portal, Telit makes IoT onboarding easy, reduces risk, time to market, complexity and costs for asset tracking, remote monitoring and control, telematics, industrial automation and others, across many industries and vertical markets worldwide.

